3 Broncos UDFAs have a unique fallback plan if things don't work out
The United Football League (UFL) had its 10-round college Draft with eight picks in each round, and multiple Denver Broncos players were surprisingly involved.
Multiple players selected in this draft are on NFL rosters, but these UFL teams selected them to have specific player rights in case they do not make a roster or a practice squad. If these players do not make a roster or a practice squad, they have a job secured in the UFL with the teams that selected them, with the opportunity to get signed by an NFL team if they play well. These UFL teams will get studs if they do not make it in the NFL.
Three Broncos rookies were selected, specifically three undrafted free agents Denver signed after the NFL Draft in April.
3 Broncos players selected in the UFL Draft
All three Broncos players selected by UFL teams received a $250,000 guaranteed contract with Denver. Multiple NFL teams were interested in them after the Draft, but the Broncos locked them up. They are the highest-paid Broncos undrafted free agents from the 2024 class.
Frank Crum, offensive tackle - Birmingham Stallions
Crum was projected to be a 6th-7th round pick in the Draft, ended up going undrafted and the Broncos picked him up. Denver has not selected an offensive tackle since Garrett Bolles, but still Frank was a good signing. He was one of the best available offensive linemen following the Draft.
The Birmingham Stallions selected Crum with their first-round selection, the 8th overall pick.
Blake Watson, running back
Watson, a speedy running back, also a guy projected to be selected but ended up going undrafted. Denver drafted Audric Estimé with a 5th-round pick and is expected to part ways either with Javonte Williams or Samaje Perine. Watson had a good final season with Memphis and can make a strong case for the 53-man roster.
Watson was selected by the Memphis Showboats, with a second-round pick, specifically with the 9th overall pick.
Omar Brown, safety
Denver released Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons ahead of free agency, signed Brandon Jones, re-signed PJ Locke, and will likely have Caden Sterns back from injury. They did not select any in the Draft but signed Brown, a versatile defensive back from Nebraska who is a tackling machine. He could make the roster if JL Skinner cannot stay healthy, or he could easily be a practice squad candidate.
Brown was selected by the DC Defenders with their 10th-round pick.
These three players will participate in Denver's training camp and preseason, while trying to make the 53-man roster or the practice squad, if not, once again, they have a job secured with their respective UFL teams.