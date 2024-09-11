Predicting the Denver Broncos next 3 games of the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos could really get their season back on track over the next few weeks, so let's predict how their next three weeks will go. A Week 1 loss is not the end of the world by any means. Many Super Bowl champions have lost in Week 1.
Denver isn't winning the Super Bowl this year, but my point here is that Week 1 does not indict a team for the entire season. Denver started 1-5 in 2023 and somehow ended the year at a respectable 8-9 record.
The team has three tough games coming up on their schedule, starting with hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, their only home game across their first four contests. Let's predict how their next three games will go in the 2024 NFL Season.
vs. Steelers - Week 2
The Pittsburgh Steelers come to town, but not with Russell Wilson under center. The former Denver Broncos quarterback is nursing a calf injury that won't seem to go away. Calf injuries can be tricky, as the calf is right above the Achilles tendon, and with Wilson being an older player, I suppose the Steelers are wanting to be more cautious with the QB.
The issue for them is Justin Fields isn't as good as Wilson, and in Week 1, Fields was not able to lead a touchdown drive and did not throw passes in the middle of the field. Denver's defense did have Geno Smith in some trouble in the first half during Week 1, and the Steelers don't have the weapons or the offensive line that Seattle has.
This should be a close Broncos win.
Prediction: Broncos win 17-13
@ Tampa Bay - Week 3
You know what; I might be very wrong about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. QB Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes in their Week 1 win, and since arriving in Tampa, has thrown 32 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. The Bucs actually scare me a bit, but things that happen in Week 1 are not always indicative of the future.
Denver travels to Tampa for this game, and could perhaps pull off a major upset early in the season to get to 2-1 on the year. I don't think they will and will reverse course a bit and where I thought this game was going to go a few weeks ago.
The Buccaneers will probably win this game and drop the Broncos to 1-2 early in the 2024 NFL Season.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 27-17
@ New York (A) - Week 4
Can the Denver Broncos beat Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers, and the New York Jets? Well, Rodgers and the Jets did not look good in their Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, and Rodgers oddly enough made a majority of his throws toward the left side of the field.
Rodgers return figures to have the Jets in a better spot for the 2024 NFL Season, but what if Rodgers is just.. washed up? Their offensive line also did not do Rodgers any favors, and you have to assume that his Achilles could still not quite be 100% yet.
The Denver Broncos have the ability to pull off an upset here, as they did just that many times during the 2023 NFL Season. This team has some grit to them, and it'll end up being the biggest win of their season through the first four weeks.