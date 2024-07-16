Predicting the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster going into training camp
Running backs: 4 (10/53)
- Javonte Williams
- Jaleel McLaughlin
- Audric Estimé
- Michael Burton (FB)
Based on how the rest of the roster plays out, the Broncos might be left with a really interesting dilemma here at running back. I don't know that it's overly wise to just write off Samaje Perine at this point, especially with how effective he was last season, but there are a couple of things to consider.
The first is that Perine is the oldest running back in this group. That doesn't necessarily matter all that much, but he's a free agent after this year and players like Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estimé have more team control beyond this year.
The second is that Perine barely carried the ball 50 times last season. We're talking about keeping an aging running back who isn't under contract beyond this year and whose primary contributions last year came as Russell Wilson's go-to target in 2-minute drill. There is tremendous value there and it's going to be tough for the Broncos to part with him, but this group of players seems relatively set in stone if the Broncos are only keeping four backs including Michael Burton at fullback.
Wide receivers: 6 (16/53)
- Courtland Sutton
- Tim Patrick
- Marvin Mims
- Josh Reynolds
- Troy Franklin
- Jalen Virgil
If you look at the Denver Broncos wide receiver position, there's a handful of quality players competing for what is likely just one roster spot right now. Unless the Broncos keep seven wide receivers, which isn't impossible, then all but one spot right now seems set in stone. None of the top five players in this group are going anywhere, and I like Jalen Virgil for the final spot here because of his kickoff return abilities.
The new format of kickoff returns will undoubtedly play a massive factor in how rosters are built around the league, and Virgil -- coming off of a major injury last preseason -- has a chance to be special in that phase of the game.
Tight Ends: 3 (19/53)
- Adam Trautman
- Greg Dulcich
- Lucas Krull
With three quarterbacks in this projection, the Broncos can only afford to keep three tight ends, and that means Nate Adkins is likely headed for the practice squad.
The Broncos don't have the most impressive group of tight ends in the league, but if Greg Dulcich and Lucas Krull can live up to the hype, then this group could honestly change the entire course of the offense in 2024.
The Broncos are one injury away from a potential disaster at this position.