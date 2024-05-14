Predicting the schedule for the 2024 Denver Broncos, including dates and times
Week 13: Sunday, December 1st, 1:00pm - Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens
The Denver Broncos again travel away from home in a 1:00pm AFC contest. This is going to be anoher very tough game for the Broncos, as the Ravens were in the AFC Championship Game last year and had earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Broncos drew the AFC North this year, so those four games will all be a bit tough.
Week 14: Sunday, December 8th, 4:25pm - Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers
Back at home for their fourth time in five games, the Broncos take on the rebuilding Panthers. The team went 2-15 last year and totally cleaned house. Rookie QB Bryce Young didn't look good in 2023, and with the amount of talent that was added to their offense, the pressure is now on for Young to show some flashes.
The Broncos should take care of business here.
Week 15: Saturday, December 14th, 8:15pm - Broncos @ New Orleans Saints
The Denver Broncos had their rear ends handed to them the last time they played a Saturday game. That was last season against the Detroit Lions. Well, how about another away game on Saturday versus an NFC foe? The Broncos travel to New Orleans to face Sean Payton's old team in what could be an emotional game.
Week 16: Sunday, December 22nd, 4:05pm - Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns
The home-stretch of the 2024 NFL Season could prove to be tough for the Denver Broncos. They ripped apart the Cleveland Browns at home last year, but if Browns QB Deshaun Watson figures out how to play football again, this could be a long day for Denver. Cleveland had the best defense in the NFL last year and did make the postseason.
Week 17: Sunday, December 29th, 4:25pm - Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
The second time Denver meets up with the Chiefs will be in Week 17 at their place. Well, at least, that is what I'm predicting. If the Broncos can muster up about seven wins heading into Week 17, they could have a shot at squeaking into the postseason as a Wild Card. These last two weeks could prove to be critical if Denver wants to snap the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL.
Week 18: Sunday, January 5th, 4:25pm - Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers
To finish the 2024 NFL Season, let's predict that the Broncos travel to SoFi and face off against the LA Chargers. The Chargers could prove to be a tough out in 2024, as they finally brought in a legitimate head coach in Jim Harbaugh, but roster-wise, the team still has much work to do, so this might be a lean year for them.
There you have it, a full prediction of the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Schedule.