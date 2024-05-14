Predicting the schedule for the 2024 Denver Broncos, including dates and times
Week 9 : Sunday, November 3rd, 1:00pm - Broncos @ New York Jets
A game that the Denver Broncos surely want to win, it might come with them actually having Aaron Rodgers in the lineup. The Jets bested the Broncos last year when the two teams met at Mile High. This time, the teams are a bit different, and the Broncos should produce a better product. The boos will be loud on both sides of this game.
Week 10: Thursday, November 7th, 8:15pm - Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
How about for Week 10, the Denver Broncos have a showdown at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers? And, to make it even better, let's slot this into the Thursday Night Football window. The TNF games largely seem unpopular among players, but they aren't going anywhere it seems.
Week 11: Sunday, November 17th, 4:25pm - Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Two straight divisional games could be on the menu for the Denver Broncos, as they stay in Denver for this homestand and take on the Gardner Minshew-led (LOL) Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos should be able to snap their losing streak versus Vegas this year. The team shockingly passed up on a QB during the 2024 NFL Draft and are just not in a good spot.
Week 12: Sunday, November 24th, 4:05pm - Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons
In their third-straight home game, the Broncos host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos seemed to be firmly in the mix to land Cousins during the 2018 free agency period, but that feels like 20 years ago. Cousins is coming off of a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season with the Vikings.