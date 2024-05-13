3 Denver Broncos who could be surprise cuts before Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season
The Denver Broncos roster is quite solid at this point, but that doesn't mean it won't look a good bit different before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. I would not put it past Sean Payton or George Paton to have another few shocking moves up their sleeves. The free agency market is actually still filled with a ton of talent, and with Payton surely wanting to make the roster in his image, there could be some shocking roster cuts in the coming months.
The Denver Broncos are significantly better on paper now than they were in 2023, and there are still some avenues they can take to get better. Could the team make a few surprise cuts before Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season?
Surprise cut candidates for the Denver Broncos in 2024
1. Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams did not look like his old self after returning from a brutal knee injury he suffered in the beginning part of the 2022 NFL Season. Up to this point, Williams has largely been a bust and has not lived up to his draft billing. Well, all of a sudden, the Broncos have three other young RBs in the room in Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson, and Audric Estime. The latter two are rookies.
Estime is a power runner much like Williams, and Watson, one of the Broncos UDFAs, is a shifty and complete back. Jaleel McLaughlin was also quite good in 2023, so perhaps there could be a surprise cut here. Samaje Perine is under contract through the 2024 season, and while Perine isn't quite as good as Williams, he's got the safer floor and is a better threat as a pass-catcher.
Folks, if Williams can't fully return to his rookie year self this offseason, why would the Denver Broncos continue to roster him? I get that he's the most valuable piece in the backfield in terms of investment, but this team is trying to win games instead of the feel-good story of Williams maybe returning to his old self.