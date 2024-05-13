3 controversial moves George Paton could make to improve the Denver Broncos roster
The Denver Broncos could, in theory, still make a few moves to improve their roster, but would these be too controversial? With a bulk of the summer offseason programming still left, the Denver Broncos might not be making another major roster move, but they should. Why stop now? It's clear that the Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in trying to fix their weak spots from 2023.
Now, they've been aggressive, but not with spending a ton of money. In fact, they have set themselves up to have a good bit of cap space next offseason. And they might be eye-balling the 2025 Season as their first year with an open Super Bowl window if rookie QB Bo Nix can show enough this year.
Well, is it possible that the Denver Broncos could still make some controversial moves before the season begins?
Find a way to trade for WR Tee Higgins - even if it takes a first or second-round pick
Why not? Both Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals and Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos don't seem to be too happy with their current situations. And naturally, this unhappiness involves the money side of things. Higgins seems to want a long-term deal and Sutton only has $2 million left on his current contract with the Broncos.
Cincinnati needing to pay WR Ja'Marr Chase and waiting for Joe Burrow's mega-contract to kick in has forced them to get cheaper elsewhere, and it'd make more sense for them to extend someone like Sutton, who'd come a bit cheaper than a hypothetical extension for Tee Higgins.
This would also give Denver a true No. 1 wide receiver, something they've needed for years now.