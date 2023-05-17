Predicting Russell Wilson's stat line for every game in 2023
Russell Wilson is going to have a bounce-back season. Let's predict his stat line for every game of the 2023 campaign. I don't necessarily think that Wilson is going to fill up the stat sheet every week and throw for 40 touchdowns and 4,000 yards, but he certainly is in an offensive situation that would allow him to be very efficient.
I have faith that one of the most dedicated and stubborn athletes I've ever watched play can return to his previous form. Wilson is addicted to winning, and I'm not sure there's a current NFL player who works harder and longer than Wilson.
Let's be honest with ourselves; if any player in the NFL can rebound, it's Wilson, and if any coach can help him rebound, it's Sean Payton.
Let's undertake a daunting task and predict Russell Wilson's stat line for every game of the 2023 season.
Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos open up the 2023 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. On paper, Denver has a huge advantage between their offense and the Raiders' defense, especially the secondary.
Vegas' projected starting secondary is Nate Hoobs, Marcus Epps, Tre'von Moehrig, and Duke Shelley.
Lol.
Honestly, Russell Wilson should have a good day through the air against the Raiders. I think Denver is going to go into most games with the intention of first establishing the run, but I also think they'll try to take advantage of some favorable matchups.
Week 1: 20/28, 250 yards, 3 touchdowns
Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders
The Commanders are in a similar situation. This should be an easier time than their week one matchup. Like the Raiders, Washington does struggle in the secondary, but their defensive front is nasty. I think Denver may have a hard time establishing the run like they want in week two, but I don't anticipate Wilson having much trouble doing damage through the air.
The Broncos have a good bit of pass-catching ability, and I don't think Washington has enough players to keep Denver at bay here.
Week 2: 25/34, 264 yards, 2 touchdowns
Week 3 @ Miami Dolphins
This is the first legitimate test for the Broncos in 2023. The Dolphins went 9-8 last year and squeezed into the playoffs. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are going to be a handful to deal with.
On defense, they added Vic Fangio and Jalen Ramsey. They also have former Bronco Bradley Chubb and another stud cornerback in Xavien Howard. I would anticipate the Broncos' offense struggling a bit in what could be a close game.
What I am glad about is that Denver should still have an ever so slight coaching advantage here.
Week 3: 21/33, 212 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Russell Wilson through weeks 1-3: 66/95, 726 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception, 108.5 rating