Three absurdly bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in 2023

3 absurdly bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in 2023
The Denver Broncos feel more equipped to be a competitive team in 2023 than they have in recent memory. Let's make some bold predictions for the upcoming season. I feel like getting extra bold today. The Broncos are a team that could bottom out with Russell Wilson and perhaps only win five or six games.
They're also a team that can break out in 2023, win double-digit games, and make a deep playoff run. They have a much easier path if the AFC wasn't as stacked as it was, but oh well.
There are numerous bold predictions we could make for the Denver Broncos in 2023, but lets zone in on these three.
Bold prediction 1: Broncos go 4-2 in AFCW, beat Chiefs in '23
The first bold prediction has the Broncos going 4-2 in the AFC West this year. They'll also beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since the 2015 season.
Denver does seem well-positioned in the division. They have a better roster than the Chargers and Raiders, and better coaching than both of those teams.
They've also won most recently versus the Chargers and kept both matchups against the Chiefs very close in 2022. This year, they'll get over the hump and finish 4-2 in the division, which will be tied with the Chiefs for the top record.