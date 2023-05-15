Denver Broncos' 2023 schedule: Looking at the team's NFC opponents
We may have less intel overall on NFC clubs than AFC teams, so let's take a look at the Denver Broncos NFC opponents for the 2023 season. The Broncos have five games in 2023 against the NFC. They play all of the NFC North and have one game against a team in the NFC East.
We have a bit less intel and knowledge of these teams and their players since they're in a different conference, but we'll break down each NFC foe the Broncos will face in 2023 in this article. Honestly, their NFC slate of games isn't that hard. Denver should be able to go 3-2 or better in the NFC, which could come in very handy.
Let's take a peek at their NFC foes for 2023.
Denver Broncos NFC opponents in 2023
Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders
Their first NFC matchup comes in week two when they face the Washington Commanders, who were finally sold to a new ownership group, so the Snyder era is over. Washington has a fierce defensive front and their DC is former Broncos' coach Jack Del Rio. Ron Rivera is their head man but they have a huge question at quarterback. Is Sam Howell legit? Denver should zero in on Howell and this should be a touchdown win.
Week 4 @ Chicago Bears
Denver will then face their second NFC opponent when they travel to Chicago to face the Bears. The last time they made a trip to Chicago, they were led to a late-game victory by Brock Osweiler in the 2015 season. They faced the Bears at home in the 2019 season as well.
Chicago is trending in the right direction and Justin Fields might break out in 2023, but I truly think they're a year away still. This could be a close game, but the Bears are not a threatening team, yet.
Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers is gone! The Broncos won't have to deal with Rodgers on the Packers. They'll just have to deal with Rodgers on the New York Jets instead. The Packers, well, I don't know what to make of them.
They don't have anyone on offense that I think will do much. Jordan Love is the biggest unknown, and their weapons are about average. Their defense has underperformed for years. Green Bay went 8-9 last year with the same core of players that'll be there in 2023.
This might be a resetting type of year for them. I think them winning 6-8 games is a logical spot to pu them. They'll probably hover around .500 for most of the season. Denver has advantages across the board in this home matchup. They should win.
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings were one of the surprise teams in 2022. They managed to win nearly all of their close games en route to a 13-4 record and an NFC North title. However, they have made significant roster changes this offseason and I don't think this team is winning all of their close games again.
A nine or 10 win season feels about right for them. They'll be a tough team to deal with given they have a strong coaching staff, so they'll be prepared. Facing them at home in primetime is probably their best bet since Kirk Cousins is not one to perform well under the lights.
Week 15 @ Detroit Lions
The Denver Broncos faced off against the Detroit Lions two years ago and blew them out. Honestly, this is a totally different team. The Lions are my pick to win the NFC North this year, and I think they win 10 or 11 games.
Their offense is going to be a ton to deal with and their league-worst defense from 2022 got a boost where they needed it most, in the secondary. Denver may end up being favored by a couple of points. I think this game ends up coming down to the wire.
I think Denver has a stronger coaching staff, QB, and defense, so that should be enough to push them over the edge, but the Lions boast a strong offensive line, so if Detroit is winning at the line of scrimmage, then it may be a long day for Denver.
I'm going to be bold here and say that Denver goes 4-1 in their NFC games. The NFC North could end up being a hilariously weak division in 2023 and I don't buy the Commanders right now.