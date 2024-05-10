Predicting 2024 stat lines for each Denver Broncos rookie draft pick
76th Overall Pick - Jonah Elliss, EDGE
Prediction: 27 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 8 QB hits, 2.0 sacks
Jonah Elliss is yet another undersized EDGE rusher whothat has ended up with the Denver Broncos. Nik Bonitto is similar to Elliss in that regard, and it really took Bonitto his entire rookie season before he seemed to find something in year two. While Bonitto wasn't great, he was quite improved and someone I'd put in the "good" category.
The Denver Broncos also have two other pass-rushers, at least, ahead of Elliss on the depth chart in Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper, so Elliss might be the EDGE4 by the time the season begins. Honeslty, I don't believe he'll light up the stat sheet during his rookie season. To me, he's someone, who, like Bonitto, might need a year or two to get fully comfortable in the NFL.
Let's predict some very modest production in year one for Jonah Elliss.
102nd Overall Pick - Troy Franklin, WR
Prediction: 27 receptions, 324 yards, 3 touchdowns
Troy Franklin somehow was a Day 3 draft pick, and he was truly a consensus top-50 player heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. His falling in the draft was something to behold, and in year one, I am not going to assume that Franklin has a huge year. Firstly, the Denver Broncos are probably going to run the snot out of the football, especially if Bo Nix is the starter.
It would make sense for Denver to be a run-heavy offense, at least initially, until Nix proves he can have more on his plate. Furthermore, Franklin could end up being behind all of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Tim Patrick, and Josh Reynolds on the depth chart. If Franklin does end up being around that WR5 player, it'd be hard to envision him getting many balls thrown his way.
Who knows, maybe I am totally wrong here and Franklin ends up lighting it up!