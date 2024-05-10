3 ways the NFL could screw the Denver Broncos with their 2024 schedule
The Denver Broncos, like any other NFL team, could get some bad luck with their 2024 schedule. How could the NFL end up screwing the Broncos on their slate of games? Last year, Denver actually had an nice schedule, as it was the AFC's turn for the nine home games. Denver also had a bye week right in the middle of the season and did not have an international game to deal with.
All things considered, it was a good schedule to have, but that might not be the case in 2024, as the NFL schedule-makers might end up (not on purpose) giving the Denver Broncos a brutal schedule. There are a few ways the NFL can really screw the Denver Broncos with their 2024 schedule.
1. Having an early bye week
This to me is one of the worst cards an NFL team can draw in their schedule. The Denver Broncos had their bye week in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season, which was perfect, as it fell right in the middle. This meant the team did not play an outlandishly long stretch of games before or after the bye week.
Well, the earliest bye week that an NFL team can have now, it appears, is Week 5. The Denver Broncos getting a Week 5 bye week would be disastrous, as they'd have that week off and would then have to play, by my count, 13 games over the next 13 weeks. It'd be a mess, and I believe the Broncos would suffer more injuries due to this. Hopefully, the NFL gives them another bye week in the middle of the season.