A potential reunion with Von Miller wouldn't make sense for the Broncos
Von Miller could be a cap casualty in Buffalo, as the Bills are over the 2024 cap number. Could he return to the Denver Broncos?
Former Denver Broncos legend Von Miller could end up being a free agent again in 2024, but a reunion with the Broncos does not make sense. I'm sorry, but besides being a feel-good story, the reunion would not do the Broncos any good and would not make them a better football team.
Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 NFL season. There, he teamed up with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd on defense, helping lead the Rams to the Super Bowl title. In 2022, he signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills and got off to a hot start before tearing his ACL. He had eight sacks and 12 QB hits in just 11 games, proving that he still had quite a bit left in the tank.
Well, upon return from his injury, Miller suited up for the Bills in 12 games this year, playing a total of 258 snaps on defense. During his action with the team in 2023, Miller racked up three total tackles and three QB hits.
...
The future Hall of Famer was totally nonexistent for the Bills this year. Furthermore, Buffalo is about $50 million over the 2024 NFL cap number, and Miller becomes an obvious cut candidate for them. In 2024, if the Bills don't do anything with his contract, his cap hit will balloon to nearly $24 million.
If cut, the Bills would have to eat over $17 million in dead money, but they might not have a choice. They need to get Miller's contract off the books. And when that does happen, I am sure much of Broncos Country is going to call for the team to bring him back. But why? For what reason? It's clear that Miller is almost unplayable at this point in his career.
I think if he wanted to sign a one-day contract and retire with the Denver Broncos, that would be fine. But in terms of elevating the Broncos lethargic pass rush, Miller is not going to do that. Denver does need to add a veteran pass rusher to this unit, but Von Miller should not be on that list. Danielle Hunter makes a lot of sense for the team.
Brian Burns and Josh Allen do as well, but it's unclear if either of those players will hit the open market. For the Denver Broncos, they could have simply re-signed Von Miller back in 2022 if they wanted to bring him back, but at this point, he is an ineffective player who turns 35 in March.