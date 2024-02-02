Broncos defeated both Super Bowl LVIII teams the last time they played against them
The Super Bowl LVIII matchup is set. What happened the last time the Broncos played against both of these teams?
On Sunday, the NFL Championship games were played, to be specific, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.
Kansas City defeated the Ravens by a 17-10 score and San Francisco defeated the Lions by a 34-31 score. The Chiefs and 49ers will face each other for the second Super Bowl in the past four years (KC won Super Bowl LIV in Miami).
With that being said, let's take a look at how the Broncos did the last time they faced the Kansas City Chiefs and the last time they faced the San Francisco 49ers.
Denver Broncos 24 Kansas City Chiefs 9 (2023 - 2024 season)
For obvious reasons, as they are both AFC West teams, the Denver Broncos have to face the Kansas City Chiefs at least twice per season. The second game of this season was played at Empower Field in Denver, and the Broncos defeated the Chiefs by a 24 - 9 score.
The Broncos snapped a 16-consecutive losing streak against Kansas City, in a very powerful way. It was the first time in Patrick Mahomes' era that the Broncos defeated the Chiefs. Something that Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, and Nathaniel Hackett were not able to do, during their time as the Broncos' head coach. Denver forced five turnovers on the Chiefs, and the defense did not allow a touchdown in the entire game.
Justin Simmons won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Kansas City.
Denver Broncos 11 San Francisco 49ers 10 (2022 - 2023 season)
The Broncos played against the 49ers in Week 3 of the 2022-23 season, it was Nathaniel Hackett's third official game as the team's head coach. It was a Sunday Night Football game in Denver. It was a very weird game, but this happened ...
Denver ended up winning the game by an 11 - 10 score.
Who you got winning the Super Bowl? Kansas City or San Francisco?