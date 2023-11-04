Broncos safety: AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Following a wild performance against the Chiefs, Broncos player gets AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Following sixteen straight losses, the Denver Broncos finally defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, and it was not a close game. As everyone knows, the Broncos won by a 24-9 score. Not only did the offense eat a huge part of the game clock, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had the perfect game plan to stop the powerful Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
The Broncos defense allowed only nine points to the Chiefs, all nine were via field goals. Zero touchdowns allowed. Denver not only allowed nine points to Andy Reid's offense but forced turnovers. To be specific, the Broncos forced five turnovers. Three fumbles (one on Valdes-Scantling, one on Patrick Mahomes, and the other one on Mecole Hardman during a punt return attempt). Additionally, they had two interceptions.
The fumble on Valdes-Scantling was recovered by Justin Simmons. Simmons also had the second interception on Pat Mahomes, in the fourth quarter of the game, the game-clinching play. Following the performance against Kansas City, Simmons was rewarded with the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Simmons finished the game with the following stats:
- 2 tackles
- 1 interception
- 1 fumble recovery
- 79.2 passer rating allowed
Justin has been a very important player for the Denver Broncos over the past few years, and it has not changed in this season. He is simply a beast, one of the best defensive players on the roster, the anchor and leader of this young defense.
Despite being one of the longest-tenured players on the team, Simmons defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the very first time in his career (he appeared in 15 out of the 16 straight losses before this game), which in the end is cool to be recognized in that way, after a big performance in your first win against a division rival such as Kansas City.
Congrats on the award Justin, well deserved!
Now, Denver is on a bye week, set to face the Buffalo Bills in the following week, looking for a third consecutive win.