Potential major free agent addition for Broncos wants too much money
Well, I think we can cross this player off the list.
The Denver Broncos quarterback room is certainly going to be interesting to follow in 2024. Well, one potential short-term solution doesn't seem to be a solution anymore. When the Denver Broncos benched Russell Wilson late in the 2023 NFL Season, that essentially signaled the end of that era. For Denver, they now have to make a hug decision about Wilson.
I am sure it's still a possibility that he returns in 2024, but it'd have to be under different circumstances. I think the most likely option is that Denver simply releases him and endures the massive dead cap hit. Oh well. Anyway, with Wilson likely being out of the picture, Denver will have to find a solution at QB.
And for this solution, they can take multiple avenues. I won't get into every single option they could take, but one potential option doesn't feel like one anymore. Charley Walters from the Pioneer Press has indicated that pending free agent QB Kirk Cousins could want $90 million in guaranteed money on a new contract:
"Charley Walters the Pioneer Press reported Saturday that the "buzz now is that it will take $90 million guaranteed for two years, despite that he's still not yet fully recovered from Achilles surgery in November, to sign [Cousins]. If that's the case, he certainly won't get that from the Vikings."- Charley Walters / Bleacher Report
Cousins, 35, was having an excellent season before tearing his Achilles, throwing for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games while completing 69.5 percent of his passes and taking 17 sacks."
This is less than ideal. Kirk Cousins could have been a perfect short-term solution for the Broncos while they figure out who can be the long-term guy. Cousins' skillset as a passer fits what Sean Payton wants to do on offense, and he was on pace to have the best season of his career in 2023. A torn Achilles ended the season, and that could cast some doubt on the future of Cousins.
He is entering his age-36 season in the NFL, and you have to wonder if a QB approaching 40 years old could truly get back to being 100% from a major injury. Anyway, I do think Cousins would have fit nicely in Denver for a year or two, especially if the Broncos were to have drafted a raw QB prospect who needed some time.
With Cousins' alleged contract demands, the Denver Broncos will surely have to go a lot cheaper at this position if they still want to have some sort of financial flexibility.