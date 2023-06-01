Post-June 1st cuts the Denver Broncos should pay attention to
3. Patrick Mekari, OL
How about a potential starting center? Profootballnetwork.com lists Mekari, a current Raven, as a potential cut after June 1st. He's played every position along the offensive line, so he's the true definition of a utility player.
Mekari did begin his career playing center, and the idea here is that the Broncos could sign him to play center. I do think the bodies are beginning to stack up along the offensive line, especially at the interior, but with more darts, you have more of a chance to hit a bullseye, and that's the idea here with Mekari.
There's still a ton of time before the Broncos would have to trim their roster down to 53 players, so it's not like they can't keep signing. Mekari is surely good enough to crack the roster as the starting center given who the Denver Broncos currently have at the position.