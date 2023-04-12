Possible solutions at center for the Denver Broncos in 2023
The Denver Broncos have a huge hole at the center position. Let's examine the possible solutions for this position in the 2023 season. I think if Lloyd Cushenberry starts week one as the starting center, he either took a massive leap forward or the Broncos severely messed up.
We'll see what happens in time, but the team can take multiple routes to try and fix this position, which has been a sore spot ever since Connor McGovern left for the New York Jets a few years ago. Funnily enough, McGovern is a free agent and would make a ton of sense back in orange and blue.
Anyway, let's evaluate the options to fix the center spot for the Broncos in the 2023 season.
1. Sign Connor McGovern
I specifically mention Connor McGovern because he's a few years younger than another very talented free agent center, Ben Jones. McGovern could realistically stick around for a few years and has been one of the better centers in the NFL in recent seasons.
He probably isn't going to be very expensive at all since we're this far into free agency and he still remains unsigned. Perhaps signing him to a three-year deal for less than $10 million per season is the winning formula.
The downside here is that the team would have quite a bit of money tied into their offensive line. With Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, and Mike McGlinchey already on large contracts, and Quinn Meinerz due for an extension next offseason, Denver might not want to invest another contract into this unit.