Denver Broncos could trade these players before the 2023 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos are hurting for draft capital in 2023, and even though the offseason activity has died down a bit, they can still trade some players before the draft kicks off.
I just find it hard to believe Denver is going to go into the 2023 NFL Draft with a measly five picks. General Manager George Paton is someone who thinks extremely highly of having a large selection of draft picks to choose from.
In fact, he's on record saying he likes having 10 draft picks each year, and Denver has half. Their roster is largely solid from top to bottom, so I do think they can afford to trade some players for picks before the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off.
There's also some free agents left on the market that could come in and fill those holes of the traded players, too.
1. Broncos could trade Garett Bolles
There was a report earlier in this offseason that the Broncos could have parted with Garett Bolles this offseason. Ever since his stellar 2020 season, he's regressed, but he's still an average left tackle, at least. His broken leg to end his 2022 season prematurely was rough to witness, but he does look poised to return.
However, what if a team is willing to part with a mid-round pick for Bolles' services? What if Denver could get a third or fourth for him? Perhaps the Broncos could trade Bolles for a mid and a late round pick.
They could do this and then proceed to sign Donovan Smith, a free agent left tackle, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's a year younger than Bolles but has been in the NFL for two years longer than the former Utah product