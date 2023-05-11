4 players the Broncos were right to move on from, and one they should have kept
The Denver Broncos have shaped their 90-player roster and though some minor tweaks could be made between now and the start of training camp later this summer, the team has the players pretty much set.
Between free agency and the draft, the Broncos have added several new players to the roster this season, which means they had to part ways with some others.
The Broncos navigated through free agency pretty well, finding two new offensive linemen in Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers. By most accounts, the team also made great use of the five picks it had in the draft.
Sean Payton will be tasked with turning the Broncos around and getting them back to the postseason after missing the playoffs for the past seven seasons. The team has put in a lot of work to get the players that it wanted and some tough decisions had to be made.
Here are four players the team rightfully moved on from and one it probably should have kept.
Broncos were right to move on from Graham Glasgow
This was an easy move to call right as the 2022 season ended, as were many on this list.
Graham Glasgow was not a bad football player, he was just too costly. He was due to make $11 million in 2023 and had the Broncos not made the move to cut him, they may not have been able to afford both McGlinchey and Powers.
Glasgow was probably the best center on the roster and would likely be heading into this season as the starter there but the NFL uses a salary cap and that forces teams to have to make moves like this one.
Glasgow spent three seasons in Denver and will be headed back to the Detroit Lions, who signed him as a free agent this offseason. Prior to coming to Denver, he spent four seasons with the Lions.