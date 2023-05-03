Way-too-early 2024 mock draft: Broncos bring in Heisman winning QB
The dust has yet to completely settle following the 2023 NFL Draft but like all things in the NFL, having an eye on the future is highly advisable.
The Denver Broncos will have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and while it's impossible to predict who the team will pick with the selection in one year, several websites have already published a first-round mock.
The Broncos are all over the board in these mocks, drafting anywhere from the top five to the middle of the first round. Obviously, fans are rooting for a much better season than last year and the Broncos having a pick deeper into the first round.
Here are the players that are being mocked to the Broncos for next year's draft. It will be interesting to see if any of these actually come to fruition.
In this mock draft, published by Walter Football, the Broncos pick at No. 18 in the first round, meaning that the team is potentially a playoff team in their eyes.
Whether the Broncos are a playoff team or not, offensive line help is apparently still a need in this mock as the Broncos take a guard in the first round. The offensive line was considered a major need in the most recent draft but the Broncos chose to all but ignore it, selecting a center with the third-to-last pick in the entire draft.
The Broncos have Quinn Meinerz and free-agent signing Ben Powers at the guard positions for this coming season and that actually seems to be a strength of this offensive line, so taking a guard would be a tad questionable, particularly since guards being selected in the first round is not commonplace.
The last time the Broncos drafted a guard in the first round was all the way back in 1983 when they took Chris Hinton. They then traded him immediately in the deal that brought in John Elway.
Jackson plays at one of the top schools in the country and was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school. He would be a force in the running game who should only get better with one more year of college ball.