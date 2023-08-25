3 players Denver Broncos should still look to add via trade or off of waivers
- Injuries have severely impacted the Denver Broncos this preseason
- Two players currently on the New Orleans Saints' roster should be on their radar
- Wide receivers should be looked at from all angles
Laviska Shenault, WR, Carolina Panthers
Laviska Shenault, who played his college ball at Colorado, would be a good option in Denver as he is a player the Broncos could use in many ways inside Payton's creative offense.
His NFL career has never taken off as many thought it would and he was traded to the Carolina Panthers from the Jacksonville Jaguars just ahead of the start of last season. The Panthers have never done much of anything with him, so perhaps they would be willing to ship him away the same way they got him?
After two decent seasons in Jacksonville, Shenault caught just 27 passes last year in Carolina. The Panthers added several new receivers this offseason, signing D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen before drafting Jonathan Mingo. Shenault will be behind all of them, and likely Terrace Marshall as well, on the depth chart.
The team will be going in a new direction with Frank Reich as head coach and No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, at quarterback. Does Shenault even fit in with that team?
The Broncos could bring him in and use him in a hybrid role where they took advantage of his ability to be a ball carrier. Shenault can take the ball like a running back out of the backfield and be used in the exact same way the San Francisco 49ers use Deebo Samuel.
Why no team has really done that with him is strange to me, but perhaps Payton would be the guy to do it? He turned Taysom Hill into much more than just a backup quarterback.
The Broncos could likely obtain Shenault for cheapm so it would be worth looking into.