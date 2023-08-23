Broncos News: Huge step for Randy Gradishar, recent signings include a new WR
- Randy Gradishar is one step closer to the Hall of Fame
- Broncos sign wide receiver from the XFL
- Long-snapper competition comes to an apparent end
Could it finally be time?
The Denver Broncos have had a several very deserving players reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame. John Elway, Floyd Little, Pat Bowlen and Terrell Davis are all there.
There will be more in the future, but no one has had to wait as long as former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar. On Wednesday, that wait got one step closer to coming to an end.
Gradishar was named one of three finalists by the Seniors Committee for the Hall of Fame, along with Steve McMichael and Art Powell. Now, all that is needed is for Gradishar to receive at least 80 percent of the votes from the selection committee in early 2024.
The argument for Gradishar to be included in the Hall of Fame is quite clear, at least from my perspective. He was not just one of the best defensive players of his era, but one of the best overall. His inclusion has been deserved for so long and it's wonderful that he is still around to potentially see it come to fruition.
Now come on committee, do the right thing with those votes.
Broncos sign wide receiver, defensive lineman
Following the placement of wide receiver Jalen Virgil on injured reserve, the Broncos brought in another wide receiver, Josh Hammond.
Hammond went undrafted out of Florida in 2020 and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. This past spring, he played for the DC Defenders of the XFL and had a huge performance in the XFL Championship Game.
He caught six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the game, but his team eventually lost to the Arlington Renegades. In the NFL, he has appeared in two games, both with the Jaguars in 2021.
Hammond is 6-feet tall and weighs just under 200 pounds. At Florida in college, he caught 87 passes for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.
In addition to that signing, the Broncos also brought in defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile, who was actually on that Renegades team that won the XFL title. Undrafted out of BYU in 2018, Laulile has played for the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.
The Broncos may have seen something they liked about Laulile this past Saturday when he was in a 49ers jersey. When they let him go, the Broncos brought him in.
To make room for him on the roster, the Broncos parted ways with long-snapper Jack Landherr which means that, at least for the time being, Mitchell Fraboni has won the competition at that spot.
Both Hammond and Laulile will likely be battling for practice squad spots at best as the team has just one preseason game remaining which will take place this Saturday night at home against the Los Angeles