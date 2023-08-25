3 players Denver Broncos should still look to add via trade or off of waivers
The Denver Broncos have been bitten by the injury bug all summer and that, combined with some poor play from other players on the roster, should have the front office thinking of some future transactions.
None of these would be considered "major" moves. The Broncos have given up quite a bit of draft capital to obtain the starting quarterback and head coach that they currently have and I won't be advising that the team continues to trade those high draft picks away.
However, there are some players the team could still add by trading away late (Day 3) draft picks or, they could potentially find one or more of these players on the waiver wire after other teams drop their rosters down to 53 players.
A theme that has developed this summer is Sean Payton looking to his former team — the New Orleans Saints — for help with his current team. That could continue.
The injury suffered on Thursday by Jerry Jeudy is the reason for a couple of these proposed roster moves.
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints
Taken in the third round in the 2018 draft, Tre'Quan Smith was a player that many had high hopes for as he went to New Orleans where he would be catching passes from Drew Brees. And while he was never a bad player for the team, he never took off either.
With Chris Olave and Michael Thomas on the roster along with Rashid Shaheed and a very underrated rookie in A.T. Perry, the Saints could afford to move on from Smith, who the current regime should have no real attachment to.
Smith is not a guy who is going to make or break their roster and if they could get a future pick from the Broncos for him, that is a deal that you could see happen.
In Denver, Smith wouldn't become a sudden gamebreaker but he is experienced in Payton's offense and could be seen as a much better option than players like Kendall Hinton or Montrell Washington.
For his career, Smith has 131 receptions for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Broncos could use him to help bridge the gap until Jeudy comes back from his injury, at the very least.