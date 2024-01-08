3 Players Broncos fans need to watch during CFB National Championship
By Kyle Collis
Rome Odunze
Part of the reason Michael Penix Jr. has been so good this season is the weapons he has at wide receiver, including Rome Odunze. Washington has a trio of fantastic receivers in Ja’Lynn Polk, Jalen McMillan, and, of course, the best of the bunch, Rome Odunze.
After the season that Courtland Sutton had for the Broncos, it would be hard for them to move on from him. Unless a receiver needy team gives the Broncos a good offer for Sutton, he will likely be returning next season. On the other hand, if the Broncos decide to move on from Jerry Jeudy this offseason in order to restock on some draft picks, that would leave a need at receiver.
Although not the most important position of need, whoever the quarterback may be next season will need someone to catch their passes outside of Sutton, and Odunze happens to be extremely good at that. He is 6-foot-3, can make any catch, and does damage after the catch.
This is a really talented receiving class that includes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, but you could argue Odunze is the best of the three.
Honorable Mentions
As stated earlier, the Broncos can go any direction in this draft as there are multiple needs the team has. Here are a few honorable mentions that the Broncos could select in the top four rounds of the NFL Draft:
- Washington Cornerback, Jabbar Muhammed
- Michigan Defensive Lineman, Kris Jenkins
- Michigan Offensive Lineman, Zak Zinter
- Washington Edge Rusher, Zion Tupuola-Fetui