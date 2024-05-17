PFF picks an obvious breakout candidate for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos do have several young players on their roster that could hit a huge stride in 2024, but PFF zeroes in one someone in particular. The Broncos have been missing a true WR1 for years now, but the team has brought in a few new bodies into the room. The team took Troy Franklin in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
They also drafted Marvin Mims Jr at the bottom of the second round in 2023. Josh Reynolds came over on a free agent deal this offseason, but he's a complimentary piece. Right now, Denver has decent talent on offense and could have a plethora of targets for rookie QB Bo Nix to use in 2024 and beyond.
However, could a certain Broncos receiver be a breakout candidate for 2024? Bradley Locker of PFF thinks so:
"For now, Courtland Sutton remains in orange and blue, but trade chatter continues to surface. Even with Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin inbound, there’s something to be said about Mims improving in his second season. Although his 64.6 receiving grade wasn't spectacular, Mims’ deeper numbers — 7.1 yards after catch per reception and a 15.2 average depth of target — suggest better production could be on the horizon."- Bradley Locker / PFF
Yeah, that would be great. Mims was a deep play waiting to happen and ended up earning All-Pro honors with his work as a return man during his rookie season. Mims was something special the rare chance he touched the ball on offense, but quickly made his mark returning punts and kicks. Ideally, Mims moves into playing WR full-time and perhaps doesn't return another kick or punt for the team.
He does have the makeup and skillset to hit his stride in year two, especially with better QB play. But on a side note, it was odd to see Marvin Mims Jr play so little of the offensive snaps. It's not like he was a liability in the return game, so there wasn't much of a reason to keep him off the field. Regardless, the Broncos do need a WR to emerge as a true WR1 for the team, and Mims could be the perfect candidate to do that.