PFF gives Denver Broncos disappointing ranking with receiving corps
PFF ranked their top receiving corps heading into the 2023 NFL season, and the Denver Broncos' ranking was not as high as you'd think. I think the Broncos should be given more credit than PFF is giving them here.
Trevor Sikkema gave a ton of flawed logic in his ranking. Here is what he had to say about the Broncos coming in having the 17th-best receiving corps in the NFL:
"The Broncos are a polarizing team heading into the 2023 season. Given how big of a flop their 2022 season was, it’s understandable to see this team through a more pessimistic lens. But it’s still a talented group.- Trevor Sikkema
Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Greg Dulcich make for an alluring receiving corps. Jeudy and Sutton have disappointed over the last two seasons, with neither receiver eclipsing a receiving grade of 80.0, but I still believe in the talent of this group and what it will look like with Sean Payton now at the helm."
I don't understand this at all, to be honest. Firstly, how is it fair to say that Jerry Jeudy has disappointed over the last two seasons? I'll give him 2021, because Jeudy was injured, but 2022, really? Jeudy was clearly a budding star in 2022. He was insanely consistent and was able to accumulate over 900 receiving yards while catching passes from an inefficient Russell Wilson.
He also caught six scores. The 2022 campaign was Jeudy's best to date, so I don't understand how it's being labeled as disappointing. And for whatever reason, Sikkema fails to mention other very key additions in Marquez Callaway, who had over 600 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints, and Marvin Mims Jr, an electric wide receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
It's a weird argument from PFF and Sikkema, and even more puzzling when you see teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens ranked ahead of the Broncos. What makes those pass catchers better than the Broncos?
I mean, the Ravens' top target is who, exactly? A washed-up Odell Beckham, Jr? Rashod Bateman, who can't stay healthy? Zay Flowers? I guess you can milk Mark Andrews being a part of the group, but the Ravens' wide receivers are clearly inferior to the Broncos'.
I think the same goes for the Kansas City Chiefs, as well. Outside of Travis Kelce, who is getting old, what exactly makes the Chiefs' group more appealing than the Broncos? Both Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are more talented than any WR on the Chiefs' roster.
It's a very poor ranking from Sikkema, and I think Denver ends up ranking much higher after Sean Payton works his magic.