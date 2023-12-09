Outrageous trade idea for Broncos has them acquiring future Hall of Famer
The Denver Broncos could get crazy next offseason.
I think the Denver Broncos have a realistic shot at a winning record and playoff berth in 2023. If that's the case, the team is going to go all-in for 2024 and beyond. The Broncos might be in totally different spots at the end of the season. The first spot could be where the team stumbles across the finish line and decides to cut ties with Russell Wilson, absorb the huge dead cap hit, and endure a lean year with a rookie QB.
There's also a possibility that the Broncos finish with a winning record and clinch a playoff spot. If that were to happen, don't you think Sean Payton would continue to load up next offseason to hopefully put the Broncos over the edge in 2024 and beyond? I think that's something that could definitely happen.
Well, one way the Broncos could put themselves over the edge is by acquiring impact players in trades. Let's detail a few outrageous trades the team could make in 2024.
Denver Broncos could make an offer for TJ Watt the Pittsburgh Steelers could not refuse
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-6 but are spiraling the drain. The offense has been inept all year; the team does not have a franchise QB, and head coach Mike Tomlin seems to have run his own course with the Steelers. In fact, as a resident of Pittsburgh, I have personally seen and heard a plethora of people call for Tomlin's job, and with the coach not having a playoff win for years, I think the Steelers could be in for a bit of a rebuild.
In fact, they could embrace the idea of taking from the defense to try and fix the offense. The NFL is a pass-first, offense-first league. You can win Super Bowls with the 7th-ranked offense and the 18th-ranked defense. I don't think you can win a Super Bowl with the 18th-ranked offense and 7th-ranked defense. If I were the Steelers, I'd consider all options, and trading TJ Watt, one of the team's best players ever, would make some sense. Watt turns 30 in 2024. I know this sounds insane, but we've seen All-Pro caliber players get traded.