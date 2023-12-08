Early look into free agency: 5 players Broncos should target this offseason
- Another option in the passing game at tight end must be considered
- Patriots safety would pair well with Justin Simmons
- Broncos should take a long look at elite pass-rusher
The Denver Broncos are currently fighting for a playoff spot at 6-6 and are preparing for a huge divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. But there must always be an eye on the future and while Sean Payton is busy preparing the weekly gameplan, general manager George Paton needs to be looking at players that can help the Broncos reach their future goals.
As we look toward the 2024 offseason and the start of free agency, there is still quite a bit that will take place first. In addition to the conclusion of the 2023 season, teams will have a chance to lock players up with franchise tags before they become free agents. Teams will also work within their own rosters to clear salary cap space.
This is an early look at some players that could be available this offseason, but the Broncos should be thinking about putting these guys on their list of players to look at ahead of the 2024 season.
D.J. Chark, WR, Carolina Panthers
The Broncos need more weaponry in the wide receiver room and D.J. Chark is an underrated veteran that the team could bring in to help boost it.
Tim Patrick has missed the last two seasons due to injury and because of the money he is in line to receive next season, he is a candidate to be cut from this roster.
The Broncos' top receivers are Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims and I have long been a proponent of moving on from Jeudy.
Regardless of which decisions the team made with the wide receivers already on the roster, adding Chark would be a good move. After four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chark has signed one-year deals with the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, his current team.
In Detroit, he played in just 11 games and in Carolina, he is lost on a bad team that is trying to figure out how to win with Bryce Young at quarterback. The Panthers are likely to have a lot of turnover this offseason as they look for the right mix of players to surround Young and whoever is going to be the team's new head coach.
Chark would be a good veteran signing for the Broncos as a player who could still have plenty left in the tank. He would be a potentially great under-the-radar signing for this team.