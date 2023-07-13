Only one possibility makes sense for Broncos white helmets
Only one possibility makes sense for the Denver Broncos with their new white helmet reveal...
The Denver Broncos have been teasing the unveiling of a white helmet this offseason, and we now finally know we are merely days away from the big reveal. The Broncos announced on Thursday that they would be unveiling their new white helmets on July 25, and everyone in Broncos Country is eagerly awaiting one of the team's biggest uniform modifications in recent memory.
For years, the NFL has only allowed teams to wear one helmet throughout the course of a season. That means you could change the stickers on the helmet, but you weren't allowed to wear multiple different colors of helmets throughout the year. That rule changed in 2022, and many teams are taking advantage of it rather quickly by wearing their throwback uniforms or new alternates.
And for the Denver Broncos, the way they are having fun with this new rule in place is by having a white helmet. According to NFL.com, there are some parameters with this:
"The revised policy allows teams to utilize a second (alternate color) approved helmet to pair with their Alternate, Classic and/or Color Rush uniforms. All uses of alternate helmets must follow the set forth parameters:- NFL.com
- Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players
- Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model and size as the applicable player's primary helmet
- Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet
- Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used"
In reading through those stipulations, it's clear that the possibilities for the Denver Broncos are limited. As a matter of fact, there's really only one possibility that makes sense, and that is that an alternate white helmet will be worn with the team's color rush uniform.
The only problem with that? Well, it will look horrendous. But this is supposed to be something to be excited about, so let's get a little excited about it for the moment.
Without expanding that image, the tease looks like nothing. When you expand the image, however, it reveals what appears to be the top of this new helmet, albeit very blurred out. Or perhaps it's the old-school logo...
It's hard to say definitively, impossible even, but it looks to me like that is the top portion of the helmet with a stripe going right down the middle of it. And that would be an orange stripe. If the Broncos are introducing a white helmet with an orange stripe down the middle, that can only mean one thing: An all-white color rush alternate.
The problem is, the Denver Broncos have not been announcing this as though it's going to be an entire uniform reveal, but just a helmet. If that's the case, could they actually be planning on wearing an all-white helmet with their current color rush uniform? The Denver Broncos official Twitter account says they're revealing an alternate helmet, with no mention of an alternate uniform.
As exciting as it will be for the Denver Broncos to have a cool new white helmet, it would be extremely disappointing to see them simply swap out the navy helmets with the all orange color rush uniforms. It would not look good at all. The current color rush uniform is great, but the Broncos would need white pants at the very least to make this look clean and not worse than the uniforms they wore in London against the Jaguars and in Nashville against the Titans last year, when they put the blue pants with the white jerseys.
The Broncos' latest teaser underlined the "7.25.23" date text with what appears to be the stripes for the helmet. That gives away that we're getting some type of helmet for the color rush uniform combination. And that is really the only possibility we have within the realm of realism at the moment. Given the fact that the Broncos cannot wear these alternate helmets with their home or away uniforms, the only option right now is to wear it with the color rush.
And the only option there is to slap these bad boys on top of the traffic cone uniforms. Unless the Broncos have more up their sleeves than meets the eye, we might become the butt of some jokes in the near future.