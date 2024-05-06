One thing the Denver Broncos absolutely cannot afford in 2024 season
By Kaden Staab
This past season we all watched as the Denver Broncos got off to one of the worst starts in NFL history. After starting 1-5, Denver went on an absolute tear and won five straight. Four of those wins came against playoff teams as well. The talent was always there but after the horrendous start, the room for error down the stretch was slim.
That brings us to the subject of today's article: The Broncos need to start on the right foot in 2024. Positive momentum is often overlooked as a key to success. Being able to come firing out of the gate with a few wins early will ultimately carry the team throughout the season. Also, this way, you can afford yourself some breathing room if circumstances arise later on in the season. It's much easier to lose one late but still be ahead and then back yourself into a corner with no way out early on.
Soon we will see which of these teams will be slotted where on the schedule. Obviously, starting a couple of these off at home with a rookie quarterback would be ideal. However, this is the NFL. This is the highest level of competition so the Broncos will have to be ready for however the chips fall.
There is one thing that needs to be addressed, though. Sean Payton's teams have notoriously started right in the middle. With an 8-8 record on opening games and an overall record of 27-26 in September, starting 3-0 might be foolish to expect. But, looking at the numbers, that's still batting over 50% for September as a whole. The Broncos starting 1-5 this last year looks a whole lot better if that was 3-3 or even 2-4. They missed the playoffs by what ended up being a couple of wins late in the year. Regardless, if Denver can go into October where Payton has the best winning percentage of all time, I think that will set them up to go on a run from that point forward.
They are also going to be in year two of this offense and defense. Consistency goes a long way. Being able to come in knowing the schemes beforehand should allow the players to play at a higher level. Ultimately, the team's success whether fair or not, will fall on the shoulders of Bo Nix and Sean Payton. If they mesh from the get-go and the offense operates at a high level, the entire team will see success.