One Broncos player on the roster bubble at each position group in 2024
Defensive Line: Matt Henningsen
Another position group that desperately needed an overhaul for Denver in 2024 was the defensive line. That overhaul happened with additions like John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, and veteran Angelo Blackson coming in. The Broncos also really like the development and progression of Elijah Garcia right now, and he could be in line to steal the job of someone like Matt Henningsen. We also don't know what kind of factor Eyioma Uwazurike can be if/when he comes back into the mix.
EDGE: Ronnie Perkins
The Broncos plucked Ronnie Perkins away from the Patriots last year, reuniting the former third-round pick out of Oklahoma with his old college position coach (Jamar Cain). Taking a shot on Perkins's talent was nice to see from the Broncos, and Perkins looked solid in some of the reps he was given last season. Entering the 2024 offseason, however, the Broncos are fully healthy off the edge (unless you consider Drew Sanders an edge) and they just used a 3rd-round pick on Jonah Elliss out of Utah.
Linebacker: UDFA rookies Alec Mock, Levelle Bailey
It's hard to say anyone is on the roster bubble for the Denver Broncos at linebacker right now because the team isn't exactly loaded at that position. The two guys who have the biggest uphill climb right now are undrafted rookies Alec Mock and Levelle Bailey. It's anyone's guess as to which one of those two could emerge, but if one of them does, then players like Jonas Griffith and Justin Strnad could be on the roster bubble.