3 major Denver Broncos storylines to follow in 2024 NFL offseason
The attention should turn to a few major offseason storylines that need followed.
Most of the "fun" parts of the NFL offseason are over, but the Denver Broncos still have some major storylines that need followed. Most of the fun is over, but there is still a lot of fun to be had with the rest of the offseason activities, which feature various camps and other workouts.
The Denver Broncos have clearly embraced a new era of football, and it's nice to see the franchise take a deliberate direction. In the last two years, the team has installed a new ownership group, acquired a future Hall of Fame head coach, upgraded a ton of things within the organizational facilities and stadium, created new uniforms, and drafted a first-round quarterback.
There's a lot to love about where the Denver Broncos are going, but the work is not done yet.
3 major Denver Broncos offseason storylines to follow
What happens with the crowded WR room?
The Denver Broncos wide receiver room could still look different from now until the start of the 2024 NFL Season. The two notable additions made this offseason include free agency signing Josh Reynolds and fourth-round draft pick Troy Franklin. Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Marvin Mims Jr round out the other top players in this room.
With Reynolds and Franklin on board and not going anywhere, what does that do for the statuses of Sutton and Patrick? Patrick has not caught a pass in a regular season game since 2021, as he has missed each of the last two seasons with injuries. Patrick returned to the Broncos on a hugely discounted deal, but just because he's now back for cheap, does that mean he's a shoo-in to make the roster? I wouldn't be so sure.
And then there's Courtland Sutton, who has just $2 million in guaranteed money left on his deal. He's the Broncos' best WR until someone else proves otherwise, but will Denver end up trading him? The Broncos do have a handful of WRs who all have similar skill sets, so perhaps Sutton becomes redundant.
I think many of us are just assuming that Sutton and Patrick will be in the picture in 2024, but my guess is one of them is not with the team come Week 1.