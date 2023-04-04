Odell Beckham Jr remains unsigned, could Broncos get him cheap?
The Odell Beckham Jr saga is still going on, as the wide receiver has remained a free agent. Could the Broncos get the receiver for cheap? I don't think Denver should sign him, but I mean if the current situation holds and OBJ remains unsigned through the NFL Draft, could the Broncos swoop in and get him on the cheap?
He won Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021 and did tear his ACL in that game. Sean McVay was able to showcase Beckham in a great light and it's clear that he still had some gas left in the tank. Although, after yet another major injury, is signing the receiver even worth it?
Well, perhaps some think that Beckham at 75% of his normal self is still better than most receivers at their best, and they could be 100% right. I do think Denver needs to continue to add to their wide receiver room. The team could be without KJ Hamler into the 2023 season as he tore his pec training on his own.
The team did sign Marquez Callaway in free agency, a former Saint who flourished a bit under Sean Payton in 2021. I'm not sure how much guys like Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington can be trusted to round out the depth chart, and perhaps that's where Beckham comes into play.
We do know that both Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have advocated for bringing OBJ to their respective prior teams, so maybe there's still some interest there.
There's also the uncertainty of Tim Patrick's return. How do we know a soon to be 30 year old wide receiver returns to his old self? The same can be said for Beckham, but he's over a year removed from his ACL injury, so I'd feel more comfortable betting on Patrick.
I think if the weeks continue without Odell Beckham Jr signing, the Broncos should consider making the move.