Obvious trade deadline target for the Denver Broncos is a no-brainer move
The Denver Broncos could add a player or two at the NFL Trade Deadline for the right price, and this player is a perfect fit. I mean, this is insanely obvious, right?
Here we go, gang. Travis Etienne is 25 years old and was a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed the entire rookie season due to a foot injury but has put up 1,000 yards rushing in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2024, Etienne is a part of an 0-4 Jaguars' team who may be on the cusp of selling at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline.
He's also had his fifth-year option picked up, so he is under contract for the 2025 NFL Season. Across his career, he's carried the ball 534 times for 2,347 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
He's also added 103 receptions for 840 yards and one touchdown. Across a normal 17-game season, Etienne has averaged 1,426 scrimmage yards, so he's someone who the Denver Broncos could use.
You may roll your eyes at the idea of trading for a running back, but I struggle to see how this would cost more than a sixth-round pick in my opinion. Denver is definitely needing some production from this unit, and a RB room of Etienne, Javonte Williams, and Jaleel McLaughin for at least 2024 could be lethal.
And you figure the room could look like Etienne, McLaughlin and Audric Estime in 2025. The Broncos must look to try and improve their rushing attack to help the development of Bo Nix, period. The run game definitely got going in Week 4 against the New York Jets, but it's been below-average the entire season.
I struggle to see why this would be a bad move for Denver. This isn't just about making a move now, as Etienne could easily stick around for the long-term and could be a building block for the Denver Broncos. He'd also cross off another huge need for Denver on offense, and the foundation of the unit would get that much better.
This would allow the Denver Broncos to focus on improving at wide receiver and tight end in the 2025 NFL Offseason. To me, this is a no-brainer move that would make the Denver Broncos a better football team. And with Denver having four winnable games in front of them, I would also not rule out a playoff push if Bo Nix begins to put things together.