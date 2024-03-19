Notable NFL figure gives stern warning to the Denver Broncos about the NFL Draft
And he could not be more right.
Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football put things into perspective for the Denver Broncos and their quest to find a franchise quarterback. During a segment on GMFB, one of the more popular NFL shows in the country, Schrager really laid it all out for the Broncos and Sean Payton:
They were breaking down the third edition of Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft, where all of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy went in the first four picks. The Minnesota Vikings traded up to the fourth overall pick to select McCarthy. For those who don't know, the Vikings first of two first-round picks has them selecting 11th overall, which is one pick higher than the Broncos first-round pick.
Jeremiah's mock also has the Denver Broncos selecting TE Brock Bowers with their first-round pick, and even has the Las Vegas Raiders, who pick 13th, selecting Michael Penix Jr. Schrager then talked about how Payton was already burned one time in the NFL Draft, and it centered around Patrick Mahomes. Payton and the Saints were prepared to take Mahomes with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but it was Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs who jumped up to the 10th overall pick to select him.
The rest is history.
And heck, Schrager even goes as far as to say he'd be shocked if Sean Payton again got "shut out" from one of these top QBs if they indeed have their eyes on one. Payton experienced it once already with Mahomes, and you'd have to think that getting burned again is the last thing he wants to happen, so maybe Payton and George Paton have something in mind to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft, if that's what they truly want to do.
The Vikings were also able to acquire a second first-round pick from the Houston Texans, so the Vikings are in a massively better position to trade up for a QB, if that's what it takes, and their interest in JJ McCarthy is obvious and already well-documented.