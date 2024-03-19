Denver Broncos should not be tempted to take a non-quarterback with pick 12
Frankly, the Denver Broncos don't have a choice here; they must draft a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There might be some enticing prospects who don't play quarterback available for the Denver Broncos when they are set to make their first selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. The proper way to ignite a rebuild and ignite an NFL franchise is to hit on the quarterback. The Broncos need quite a bit more than a QB, but hitting on a young passer not only makes life easier but also covers up a ton of other roster issues.
That's just how it works; there is no shortcut or other way to go about it, teams must get the quarterback right. And the Denver Broncos are one of a handful of teams that must come away with one of the top passers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Right now, they are slated to pick 12th overall. Sure, that could change between now and the draft, but it also might not change.
At this point, especially with the Minnesota Vikings acquiring another first-round pick, the odds that Denver trades up seem to be dwindling. Their best path forward to acquire a franchise quarterback is going to be either picking one at 12 or perhaps trading down. The Broncos could be in a situation where their time to pick comes where a non-QB high on their big board falls down to the 12th overall pick.
Someone like Georgia TE Brock Bowers could fall to 12, or maybe a top WR or OT prospect is there at 12. Even if the Broncos feel enticed to pick a non-QB, they shouldn't. If they think the 12th overall pick might be too high for, let's say, Oregon's Bo Nix, they shouldn't take a non-QB there and should try and trade down.
Taking a non-quarterback could just set the team back that much further than they already are. The AFC is loaded with young, franchise quarterbacks, and the Denver Broncos need to enter into that mix. The only way to begin that is to draft a top QB and not feel pressured to take a different position with their top pick.
Now yes, we can argue whether they should trade down from pick 12, trade up, or stay put, but can't we all find common ground that a QB should be the pick?