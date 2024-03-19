3 difficult decisions remaining for Denver Broncos in 2024 offseason
Frankly, the offseason has only just begun for the Denver Broncos.
The Denver Broncos have had a rather quiet offseason thus far, besides the obvious release of Russell Wilson. What is left for the team to accomplish? Depending on who you ask, the Broncos have had a great offseason. Or, the Broncos have had a terrible offseason.
I think the truth is somewhere in the middle. The team hasn't splurged in free agency and are clearly trying to be more financially wise, but there were quite a few free agents that the team definitely missed out on signing on the cheap. Well, with the bulk of free agency over, the next big event is the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Broncos will need to come away with a viable franchise QB prospect.
But overall, beyond the NFL Draft, there are still some other tough decisions left for this team to make. What are they?
1. Where is the path to acquire a franchise quarterback?
Before the offseason started, the Denver Broncos probably could have drafted JJ McCarthy with the 12th overall pick. For McCarthy specifically, he's seemed to have climbed up the NFL draft board, and now seems to be out of range for the Broncos. Furthermore, the Minnesota Vikings, who pick at 11th overall, recently acquired a second first-round pick, and this came from the Houston Texans.
With the Broncos being at a resource disadvantage for a potential trade up, they could explore trading down to land their franchise QB, and Oregon's Bo Nix seems to be someone they could trade down for. However, would the Denver Broncos want to risk trading down for Nix? Another team could easily draft him before the Broncos.
Or, do the Broncos stick with the 12th overall pick and draft Bo Nix there? Futthermore futhermore, would they be willing to take a different QB with the 12th overall pick, like Michael Penix Jr? This is a tough situation for the Broncos to soon face.