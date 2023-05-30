Non-Russell Wilson reasons why the Broncos may struggle in 2023
3. The coaching staff isn't as good as we think
This is kind of an aerial-view type of reason. Like, yeah, obviously, if the coaching staff isn't as good as we think it's going to be, then the Broncos won't be good, but it's possible. But for this point, I'm talking about all three phases being inefficient and pinning it on coaching.
I don't think it's likely that all three phases are poor in 2023, but for the third straight year, the Broncos have a different coaching staff, and the transition from the Vic Fangio era to the Nathaniel Hackett era was rough to say the least.
Who's to say that it won't be a rough transition from Hackett to Payton? It's possible. Perhaps the offense just can't gel for whatever reason. Maybe the defense isn't nearly as good as we think.
And maybe the special teams unit struggles from having a brand new kicker and punter in the mix for 2023. There has been so much change from the Broncos this offseason that there is a distinct possibility that it's a rough stretch in 2023.