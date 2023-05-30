3 huge mistakes the Denver Broncos made this offseason
While the Denver Broncos seemed to have a very good offseason, there are still some things that stick out as being huge mistakes. No team is ever going to get the offseason perfect. Even teams who see their offseason additions pay off in the following season could have done something differently, surely.
The Broncos have made it clear this offseason that they are indeed trying to win in 2023. They spent the most money of any team in free agency and filled their most urgent needs, for the most part. The entire NFL will now gear up for the various offseason activities during the summertime, which is when rosters begin to be cut down and starting lineups come into place.
Hopefully these mistakes don't harm the Denver Broncos in 2023, but let's look at them anyway.
Three huge mistakes the Denver Broncos made this offseason
1. Neglecting the pass rush
I am baffled that the Denver Broncos did not add to their edge rushers this offseason. In fact, they subtracted from the unit when they cut Jake Martin a few weeks ago. Both Baron Browning and Randy Gregory, the two projected starters at this position, have not proven to consistently be effective as pass rushers in the NFL. Gregory struggles to stay on the field and Browning is still very new to the position.
The pass rush was quite poor in 2022, and the unit remained the same over the offseason. Perhaps Denver believes that Zach Allen, one of their many free agent pickups this year, can provide some nice pass rush. He is a much better pass rusher than Dre'Mont Jones was.
There are also some potentially encouraging players in the edge room like Nik Bonitto and Christopher Allen who the Broncos might quietly be believing in. However, there's obviously no guarantee that either player will amount to anything in the NFL. Denver still has some time to add to this room, but with all of their offseason moves, it's weird that they didn't add to this unit.