Nightmare scenarios for Denver Broncos in 2023
The Denver Broncos are a franchise reeling from years of consistent failures. There is plenty of hope heading into 2023, but these scenarios can't come to fruition.
Denver Broncos 2023 nightmare scenario No. 3: Deflating streaks continue
If the first two scenarios become true, then this one is likely to follow. Since winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have been poor against teams in their division and they have been putrid on offense.
Under Payton, the Broncos need to score more points. A lot more. Since that Super Bowl win, the team has had a solid defense for the most part but the offense continuously lets the team down.
Last season, the Broncos averaged a league-worst 16.9 points per game. They need to get that number over 20 this season, at least.
The losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs, which has stretched to 15 straight games, also must end. The Broncos need to find a way to beat that team at least once so that there can be something to build upon. They have also lost six straight to the hated Las Vegas Raiders, another mark that can't continue.