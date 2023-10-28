NFL mock draft: Broncos make Peyton Manning proud with top pick
Denver Broncos land legacy WR in 2024 NFL mock draft
If the 2023 season ended today, the Denver Broncos would own the 4th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Obviously, the team is hoping to finish with a better record and actually make some noise as the season progresses, but the reality of this season (so far, at least) is that the Broncos are much more likely to be picking near the top-five overall.
And if that's the case, the Denver Broncos will likely add a premier, blue-chip-level prospect. This year's NFL Draft class is deep at a number of position groups, and just about all of them benefit the Denver Broncos with their present areas of need (QB, WR, OT, EDGE, DL). If the Broncos finish the 2023 season with a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they would guarantee themselves a prospect that could absolutely help turn the franchise around rather quickly.
And it just so happens that they might be able to make Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning proud with their top pick. Let's look at a 2024 NFL mock draft scenario in which the Broncos are picking 4th utilizing the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator.
Denver Broncos 2024 NFL mock draft before Chiefs matchup
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Like I said, a draft pick that Peyton Manning would be proud of. Unfortunately, as a member of the Denver Broncos, Marvin Harrison Jr. wouldn't be able to continue wearing Manning's old no. 18 (as he does at Ohio State), because it's gone back into the "retired" category for the franchise.
With that being said, Harrison could rock his dear old dad's no. 88 in Denver and simultaneously honor franchise legend Demaryius Thomas. That would be pretty cool.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the can't-miss prospects in this year's class, and looks like he will be guaranteed to go in the top-five picks when all is said and done. He's been one of the most dominant receivers at the college level for the last handful of years, and folks think he would have found a way to be the top WR in the 2023 NFL Draft if he would have been eligible.
The 6-foot-3 All-American is averaging over 18 yards per reception this season for the Buckeyes and looks like he's going to be a star as soon as he steps into the NFL.