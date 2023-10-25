5 realistic Broncos trade targets at the deadline
With a 2-5 record through the first seven games of 2023, the Denver Broncos are not exactly in the typical "buyer" position leading up to the NFL Trade Deadline on October 31. Heading into Week 8 of the season, however, you certainly don't get the impression that the Broncos are interested in "tanking" for any of the top quarterbacks in next year's class.
That doesn't necessarily mean that they're going to be buyers at the trade deadline, but I think the Broncos would undoubtedly be in position to add talent if the price is right. This is a roster right now that needs pieces both now and for the future. They shouldn't mortgage the future to acquire players, by any means, but I think there could be some targets out there that would make sense. Let's take a look at a handful of them.
5 realistic trade targets for the Denver Broncos at the 2023 NFL trade deadline
1. Denico Autry, DL, Titans
Denico Autry might be a little bit of a stretch for this particular Broncos team for a couple of reasons. First of all, he's not under contract in 2024. Second, he's already 33 years of age. Autry might be better served on a team that is truly in contention right now but let's say the Broncos somehow get a win on Sunday against the Chiefs, and they want to try to make a little run in the second half of the season.
Autry would be a fantastic addition.
You don't hear his name a ton, but Autry has averaged nine sacks and 16 QB hits per 17 games since 2017. That's a pretty insane rate for a defensive lineman who hasn't been selected to a single Pro Bowl. Autry already has four sacks and nine QB hits in the first six games of this season. The Titans are clearly in sell mode after trading away Kevin Byard and I think if the Broncos beat the Chiefs, especially, throwing a late-round pick at Tennessee to see what Autry could do to upgrade this defensive front might be worthwhile.