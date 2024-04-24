NFL insider indicates Broncos "quietly" did a lot of homework on stud QB prospect
NFL insider Albert Breer indicates that the Denver Broncos did a good bit of homework on a certain QB prospect.
The Denver Broncos needing a franchise quarterback might be the most obvious need in all of the NFL, and they have apparently done a good bit of homework on at least one prospect. We'll never know what Denver ends up doing at the QB position during the 2024 NFL Draft until the real thing happens.
All we can still do now is speculate, but this recent report seems to shine some light on who Denver could be targeting during the NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00pm EST. Here's a recent report from Albert Breer on at least one QB prospect the Denver Broncos have been studying:
I find it quite interesting that the Broncos did this work on Nix "quietly" as Breer says. As of now, it's hard to say where Bo Nix could get drafted, as there are mock drafts that have him going as high as 12th overall to the Broncos, but other mocks that have him out of the first round completely. Nix might be one of the more intriguing prospects to study just based on that variance.
And then, to add even more intrigue, the Denver Broncos might be able to find themselves in the middle of this:
"Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is expected to trade up in the NFL draft's first round by "many people around the league," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.- Julia Stumbaugh
"Per sources, he already has been calling around, gauging what a trade up might look like to be prepared for what has become a near-annual tradition," Schefter wrote.
Philadelphia holds the No. 22 selection in Thursday's first round.
ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that sources say the Eagles "want to trade up in Round 1 or Round 2 to target either a cornerback or an offensive tackle."
Roseman has traded up in Round 1 four times in the last five drafts, Schefter noted."
With reports that Eagles GM Howie Roseman wants to move up, a clear scenario could form where the Denver Broncos become the team that the Eagles move up with. That would then drop Denver to the 22nd overall pick and perhaps net them one of Philly's second-round picks, which are picks 50 and 53.
Now, in this scenario, Denver would have picks 22, 50 or 53, and 76. This not only gets them into the second round, but also makes the possibility of drafting Bo Nix much more likely, as Denver might not be willing to take him as high as 12 at this point in time. I could 100% see a scenario where the Broncos trade down from their 12 spot, pick lower in the first round, take Nix, and then take either a wide receiver, EDGE rusher, or defensive tackle in the second round.