NFL Draft analyst outlines potential disaster scenario that the Broncos avoided
The Denver Broncos should be fortunate that they took QB Bo Nix when they did.
The Denver Broncos made it out of the 2024 NFL Draft with a quarterback, and while Bo Nix might not be the most exciting prospect, the team did avoid a scenario where they didn't land him at all. If not Nix, the backup plan for the Broncos would have been Spencer Rattler, so be glad that Nix is with the team, as he is a very good prospect who fits well into the offense.
Well, NFL.com Draft guru Chad Reuter outlines what could have happened had the Broncos moved out of their 12th overall spot. That was a common debate in Broncos Country, as Denver did not have a second-round pick during the 2024 NFL Draft, so mock drafts that featured the Broncos moving down and acquiring a second-round pick were popping up everywhere.
Had the Denver Broncos moved down with, say, the Philadelphia Eagles for their 22nd pick and some change, they'd have missed out on Bo Nix, as Reuter notes that the Los Angeles Rams would have taken Bo Nix with their 19th pick. The Denver Broncos did do the right thing, and as Reuter notes, teams rarely, if ever, move down to select their potential franchise QB.
No, they either move up or stay put, and the Denver Broncos did the right thing by being patient and staying put at pick 12. I think we can all agree that the Broncos are probably better off with Nix at pick 12 than having to take Spencer Rattler later on. Bo Nix might never be an elite passer, but he has the makings of a franchise quarterback.
And other teams clearly felt that way. Denver did field offers to move down and made offers to move up, but ultimately, sometimes the best scenario is just staying put and not opting for the fireworks show just because.