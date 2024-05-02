3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can make the playoffs in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos can make the playoffs in the 2024 season.
The Denver Broncos have all the pieces in place to make a modest jump in the 2024 NFL Season, and that could include making the postseason. You might laugh at this now, but the Broncos have embraced a clear path forward and can contend and make the playoffs this coming season.
It's a new and exciting era in Broncos Country, and I would not be happier with the direction. There is always a chance that Bo Nix ends up being a massive bust, but I am not in that camp. Denver has really aced this offseason from top to bottom and could be the 2024 breakout team in the NFL. Can they even make the playoffs this season?
Yes, yes they can.
1. Appreciably better along the defensive front
This was a need that actually made me a bit angry when watching the Denver Broncos in 2023. They did not get to the QB consistently and were among the worst rushing defenses in the NFL. It was a huge, huge need, and was the No. 2 seed right after the QB. In free agency, Denver made some modest DL additions including Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson, and Rashard Lawrence.
They also drafted EDGE Jonah Elliss in the third round and pulled off highway robbery, sending a sixth-round pick for former New York Jets DE John Franklin-Myers. Not only do the Broncos now have a duo of interior pass-rushing threats in JFM and Zach Allen, but they also added some serious beef along the DL and did add another EDGE rusher.
Everyone along the DL should benefit here, as the personnel is simply better, so the EDGE production should be better and the trenches battle from week to week should begin to even out for the Broncos.