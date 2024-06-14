Newest AFC West head coach is division's worst after minicamp
By Jack Ramsey
The 2024 AFC West will play home to three of the game's most notable coaches ever, let alone currently in the league. The architect of the NFL's most recent dynasty, a Super Bowl-winning head coach who led Drew Brees' Hall of Fame career, and a National Championship-winning head coach will all lead AFC West teams into the 2024 campaign.
Joining this group will be a rookie head coach, but one that was an interim for the final nine games of the 2024 season, and led his team to a 63-point output on national television. There is no doubt that the AFC West is the best collection of head coaches in football, but how do they all rank? Let's take a look at where the four 2024 AFC West head coaches rank.
Ranking every AFC West head coach in 2024, best to worst
1) Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid and the Chiefs are the NFL's newest dynasty, and this one has no signs of slowing down. Reid, with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, has brought in ten double-digit win seasons in his 11-year stint in Kansas City, has won four of the last five Lamar Hunt trophies, and has won three titles overall. Reid's most impressive work, however, was his 2023 Super Bowl title with the Chiefs. Kansas City entered the year with a questionable, at best, receiver core, and another year of hoping Clyde Edwards-Helaire would break out and form a strong tandem with starter Isiah Pacheco.
The Chiefs lost multiple winnable games under the lights, including one that featured a dropped game-winning touchdown by Kadarius Toney, and had a few not-so-great moments that were incredibly unbecoming of a team that has had the recent success that Kansas City has. The Chiefs seemed like they had major cracks in the foundation, and even missed on a first-round bye for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career.
Mahomes went on the road in the AFC playoffs for the first time and... everything was fine. Andy Reid steadied an incredibly rocky ship en route to a Kansas City repeat, and he remains the NFL's best head coach.