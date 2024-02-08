3 new teams for Broncos tackle Garett Bolles in 2024
The Denver Broncos might not be able to keep Garett Bolles around in 2024.
2. Green Bay Packers
Long-time Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has played a total of 13 games over the last three seasons and just cannot stay healthy. I think the Packers are going to part ways with him this offseason, as his cap hit balloons to $40 million, and that just is not a feasible number for a tackle who has barely played. The Packers rolled with second-year tackle Rasheed Walker in 2023. The seventh-round pick was playing like you'd expect a seventh-round pick to.
The Packers benefitted from a miraculous in-season development from Jordan Love and rode that all the way to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Now, all of a sudden, the young Packers offense is in a position to make a huge jump in 2024. The team is paying virtually no one on that side of the ball, so they have a ton of room to spend and make a push. Garett Bolles would be a logical trade for the Packers. Jordan Love would get some much-needed protection on his blindside, and Bolles himself would likely get to enjoy a team that is going to compete for a division title in 2024.
3. New England Patriots
A team that is certainly going through a ton of change is the New England Patriots, who were uncharacteristically bad in 2023, so much so that they earned the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is not only high enough to land an elite left tackle prospect but also an elite QB prospect. Obviously, the QB is much more important, and I think the Pats would be wise to simply stick at No. 3 and select a QB, unless they want to trade into the first two picks if possible.
This coud then prompt them to select a left tackle later in the NFL Draft. They could do that and still consider trading for Garett Bolles. The Pats could start their rookie signal-caller Week 1, and giving him a solid blindside protector would be a huge plus. New England is flush with cap space, so they can easily make the trade happen.