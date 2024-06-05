New Broncos QB gets unexpected praise from Jets superstar cornerback
By Amir Farrell
New York Jets superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner recently appeared on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast to discuss his NFL offseason and had some very high praise for his former teammate and new Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson:
Gardner, who is widely known as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, behind Denver's Patrick Surtain ll of course, claimed that Wilson has "all the tools" to become a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Considering Wilson's troubling days with the New York Jets and already being labeled as a "bust" by many fans and members of the media, it is rather reassuring knowing that one of the best players in the league still believes in his potential at the highest level.
Most quarterbacks at this point of their career after three seasons have already been ridden off and look to have almost no hope as a starter for the remainder of their career. Denver drafted quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the obvious expectation that he will become the team's starter at some point and hopefully the organization's franchise quarterback.
In a room that already features Nix and veteran journeyman Jarrett Stidham, it will certainly be a tough task for Wilson to turn his career around in Denver. Assuming Wilson performs exceptionally for the remainder of Denver's offseason activities and training camp, the most realistic path for Wilson to earn a starting job again will be sitting on the team's practice squad and hopefully being signed by another quarterback-needy team during the regular season.
In that scenario, Wilson could join a team that possibly has an injured starter and could receive an opportunity to start for said team after learning and preparing under Broncos head coach Sean Payton. There is no denying that Wilson possesses the raw tools and makeup of a young quarterback who can still revitalize his career in the right situation.