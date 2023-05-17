Negative streaks that can be over for the Broncos in 2023
The NFL regular season is getting closer, and with the opponents/schedule announcement, let's check out some negative streaks that the Denver Broncos can finish in the 2023-2024 season.
Denver Broncos can have a winning record in 2023
The Denver Broncos have not had an above 0.500 win-loss record since 2016, the year after Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers. It's been six seasons since the last Broncos' winning-record season, and it was a 9-7 win-loss record. Can the 2023-2024 season finally end the losing record streak? With an experienced head coach like Sean Payton, I 100% believe that this year the Denver Broncos will have at least, a better record than last year, and can definitely have a winning record.
0-6 record against the Raiders in past three seasons:
The Denver Broncos have not won a game against the Raiders since the 2019-2020 season, the 100th season of the NFL. It was not a big one, but a win is a win, and Denver won 16-15 over Las Vegas. The Broncos have a perfect opportunity to end this streak against longtime division rivals, they open the 2023-24 season at home against them. Las Vegas has a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, so they might start slow. Once again it's a perfect opportunity for Denver to finally win against Las Vegas after three years.
0-15 record against the Chiefs since 2015:
The Denver Broncos have not won a game against the Kansas City Chiefs since the 2015 Bradley Roby scoop and score walk-off touchdown off the Jamaal Charles fumble in Arrowhead. Denver has two matchups against the defending Super Bowl champions in three weeks (week 6 @ KC, week 8 vs KC). Chiefs' superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 11-0 against Denver. Can new head coach Sean Payton be the guy that finally leads the Broncos to a win over Kansas City?
0-3 record against the Bills in last three matchups:
The Denver Broncos have not won a game against the Buffalo Bills since 2014, only three games have been played against them since that last win, but still, they have not won against Buffalo, the Broncos have not defeated a Josh Allen-led Bills team since Allen was drafted. For me, this year's game against Buffalo is a perfect opportunity to beat Allen for the very first time. Why? Well, the Broncos have a bye week before that game, and despite being at Buffalo, Sean Payton will have two weeks to prepare for that game. For me, this will be one of those games that everyone thinks that one team (Buffalo) will win the game, but the other team (Denver) will end up winning with an upset on a perfectly coached game by Payton.
Which of these is more likely to happen? A win against LV? A win against KC? A win against Buffalo?